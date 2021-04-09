His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, died at the age of 99 on Friday.

The pair wed in 1947, and the late royal remained by his wife’s side for over 70 years, becoming the longest-serving consort in British history.

Here are some quirky facts you might not know about him:

1. HIS WIFE WAS ACTUALLY HIS THIRD COUSIN

Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was a descendant of Queen Elizabeth's great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, which makes him his wife's third cousin.