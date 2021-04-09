Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband?

Despite the huge hole in her life that Philip's death leaves, aides and royal experts have long said it would not lead to the queen, the world's oldest and longest-reigning living monarch, relinquishing the throne in favour of her son and heir Prince Charles.

“I can assure you the queen will not abdicate,” royal historian Hugo Vickers said. “There is every indication the queen is in extremely good health and with luck she will continue to be our queen for as long as possible.”

Elizabeth continued to carry out her official duties, albeit remotely because of Covid-19 restrictions, even while Philip was in hospital for four weeks earlier this year.

Royal watchers say part of the reason Elizabeth would avoid giving up the crown was the manner in which she became queen herself. When she was born in 1926, it was not expected she would ever become the monarch.

But her uncle Edward VIII abdicated because of his love for American divorcee Wallis Simpson, which the British establishment deemed an unacceptable union, prompting a constitutional crisis which saw the crown passed to her father George VI when she was 10 years old.