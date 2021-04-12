'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to Prince Philip
Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry have shared touching personal tributes to the late Prince Philip, which recall some of the things they particularly loved about their “extraordinary” and “cheeky” “grandpa”.
Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, Philip was the longest-serving consort in British royal history. He died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.
Posting on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, William wrote: “I feel lucky to have not just had [my grandfather’s] example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days.”
He went on to express his gratitude for the kindness his “grandpa” showed to his wife, Catherine (Kate), and the many years that she and his three children were able to spend with him.
The post was accompanied by a sweet photo of Philip and William’s eldest son, Prince George, in a horse-drawn carriage.
William referenced this snap in his tribute, writing: “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour.”
Harry also noted his grandfather’s famed sense of humour in the statement he posted to Archwelll.com, the website of the non-profit organisation he shares with his wife, Meghan.
“My grandfather ... was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next,” Harry wrote.
He added that he will remember his “grandpa” as being “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end” and thanked him for always being himself.
Calling Philip his “granny” Queen Elizabeth’s rock, Harry said that he, Meghan and their children — the couple are expecting their second child — would always hold a special place in their hearts for him.
Both grandsons agreed that though they would miss their grandfather, they know Philip would have wanted them to “get on with the job”.
Philip’s funeral will take place on April 17 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Due to the pandemic, it will be an intimate affair in line with the British government’s Covid-19 regulations.