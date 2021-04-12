Lifestyle

'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to Prince Philip

12 April 2021 - 17:02 By Toni Jaye Singer
Prince Harry (left) and Prince William have both said that their late grandfather, Prince Philip, had a great sense of humour.
Prince Harry (left) and Prince William have both said that their late grandfather, Prince Philip, had a great sense of humour.
Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry have shared touching personal tributes to the late Prince Philip, which recall some of the things they particularly loved about their “extraordinary” and “cheeky” “grandpa”.

Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, Philip was the longest-serving consort in British royal history. He died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Posting on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, William wrote: “I feel lucky to have not just had [my grandfather’s] example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days.”

He went on to express his gratitude for the kindness his “grandpa” showed to his wife, Catherine (Kate), and the many years that she and his three children were able to spend with him.

The post was accompanied by a sweet photo of Philip and William’s eldest son, Prince George, in a horse-drawn carriage.

William referenced this snap in his tribute, writing: “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour.”

Harry also noted his grandfather’s famed sense of humour in the statement he posted to Archwelll.com, the website of the non-profit organisation he shares with his wife, Meghan.

“My grandfather ... was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next,” Harry wrote.

He added that he will remember his “grandpa” as being “master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end” and thanked him for always being himself.

Prince Harry will be going solo to Prince Philip's funeral

The funeral service for Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will be held on April 17, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Calling Philip his “granny” Queen Elizabeth’s rock, Harry said that he, Meghan and their children — the couple are expecting their second child — would always hold a special place in their hearts for him.

Both grandsons agreed that though they would miss their grandfather, they know Philip would have wanted them to “get on with the job”.

Philip’s funeral will take place on April 17 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Due to the pandemic, it will be an intimate affair in line with the British government’s Covid-19 regulations.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip

Did you know the longest-serving consort in British royal history was also his wife Queen Elizabeth's third cousin?
Lifestyle
3 days ago

WATCH | Charles pays tribute to 'dear papa' Prince Philip as funeral details are released

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his “dear papa”, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hailing him as a “special person”.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Remarkable Prince Philip lived an extraordinary life, says Ramaphosa

The president has officially extended his condolences to Britain's royal family on behalf of SA
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Prince Harry, Meghan: How the royal family have honoured Prince Philip

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have posted a tribute to the prince's late grandfather, Prince Philip, on the website of ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Royal baby loading: Seven facts about Harry and Meghan's second child

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has a royal bun in the oven.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US Lifestyle
  4. Meghan Markle ready to take on Piers Morgan - report Lifestyle
  5. His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip Lifestyle

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars