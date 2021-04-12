'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to Prince Philip

Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry have shared touching personal tributes to the late Prince Philip, which recall some of the things they particularly loved about their “extraordinary” and “cheeky” “grandpa”.

Married to Queen Elizabeth in 1947, Philip was the longest-serving consort in British royal history. He died on April 9 at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Posting on the Kensington Royal Instagram account, William wrote: “I feel lucky to have not just had [my grandfather’s] example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days.”

He went on to express his gratitude for the kindness his “grandpa” showed to his wife, Catherine (Kate), and the many years that she and his three children were able to spend with him.