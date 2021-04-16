Lifestyle

How to watch Prince Philip's funeral in SA

16 April 2021 - 18:42 By Toni Jaye Singer
A view of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Philip's funeral will be held on April 17 2021.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service, which will take place at 3pm (4pm SA time) at St George's Chapel, will be proceeded by a ceremonial procession. The entire event will be held within the grounds of Windsor Castle in the UK.

In line with British Covid-19 regulations, only 30 people will attend the service. This includes the queen, the couple's four children — Princess Anne and princes Charles, Andrew and Edward — and their eight grandchildren including princes William and Harry. (See the list of attendees here.)

Here's how to watch the funeral live in SA:

  • CNN (DStv channel 400) will begin their TV coverage at 2pm.
  • BBC World News (DStv channel 400) will begin their TV coverage at 1.30pm.
  • The event will be live streamed on the YouTube channels of Sky News as well as other international broadcasters.

