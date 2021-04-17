Custom hearse, dress code debates: Five facts about Prince Philip’s funeral

As the royal family and well wishers prepare to bid a final farewell to Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, more details have emerged about his funeral.

It will be a royal ceremonial funeral rather than a state funereal, which Britain’s College of Arms has confirmed is in line with custom and the late Duke of Edinburgh’s wishes. The arrangements have been revised in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funeral service, which will take place at 3pm (4pm SA time) on Saturday in St George’s Chapel, will be proceeded by a ceremonial procession. The entire event will be held within the grounds of Windsor Castle in the UK.