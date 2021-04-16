Prince Philip’s funeral: Let’s leave Meghan Markle out of it, shall we?

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed only Harry would be making the long-haul flight to attend the funeral in England because “the Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel”.

This seems entirely reasonable considering Meghan has a toddler to look after, is due to give birth to her second child in the next few months, and suffered the “almost unbearable grief” of having miscarriage last year. And don’t forget there’s a deadly global pandemic going on..

Of course, the news Harry that would be going solo spurred a load of stories in the press.

A source told People magazine Meghan had expressed her condolences to Queen Elizabeth, who “understands why she can’t travel at the moment”.

An insider told E! News the duchess “wishes” she could have been there and would have “put all the family tension aside” to support her husband had it not been for her doctor’s orders.

They said Harry wanted to “make sure” his wife and unborn wouldn’t be “involved in stressful situations” for the sake of their health.