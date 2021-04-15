Queen has to step into debate over outfits for Philip's funeral - reports

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has stepped in to settle a problem over what senior royals should wear to her husband's funeral, because of concerns about whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should wear military uniforms, media reported on Thursday.

Prince Philip died aged 99 last week and his funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Traditionally at such formal occasions, members of the royal family wear military uniforms, often reflecting honorary titles they hold.

However, according to British newspapers, there have been debates behind the scenes over what the queen's son Andrew and grandson Harry should wear.

Harry, 36, the Duke of Sussex, quit all his royal duties and lost all his military patronages in January after moving to Los Angeles with wife Meghan and son Archie, but wanted to wear the dress uniform he wore for his wedding day.