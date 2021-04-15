Lifestyle

Queen has to step into debate over outfits for Philip's funeral - reports

15 April 2021 - 10:49 By Reuters
Queen Elizabeth has been forced to settle a dispute over outfits members of the royal family will wear at Prince Philip's funeral. File photo.
Queen Elizabeth has been forced to settle a dispute over outfits members of the royal family will wear at Prince Philip's funeral. File photo.
Image: Chris Jackson/Reuters

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has stepped in to settle a problem over what senior royals should wear to her husband's funeral, because of concerns about whether Prince Harry and Prince Andrew should wear military uniforms, media reported on Thursday.

Prince Philip died aged 99 last week and his funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Traditionally at such formal occasions, members of the royal family wear military uniforms, often reflecting honorary titles they hold.

However, according to British newspapers, there have been debates behind the scenes over what the queen's son Andrew and grandson Harry should wear.

Harry, 36, the Duke of Sussex, quit all his royal duties and lost all his military patronages in January after moving to Los Angeles with wife Meghan and son Archie, but wanted to wear the dress uniform he wore for his wedding day.

Royal family share insight into Prince Philip’s final moments

When Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, died on April 9, Buckingham Place issued a statement saying the 99-year-old had “passed ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Andrew, 61, the Duke of York, stepped away from official engagements because of his “ill-judged” association with the late disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Papers reported that he wished to attend the funeral in the uniform of admiral, a honorary rank he was awarded to mark his 60th birthday but he deferred until his return to public life.

Compounding the issue was the fact that the two royals are the only ones to have seen active service — Harry in Afghanistan and Andrew in the 1982 Falkland Islands conflict.

Buckingham Palace has declined to say on the reports but according to the Daily Mail, the 94-year-old queen had now decided all royals should wear mourning suits to avoid any embarrassment.

READ MORE:

Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death

The queen hosted a ceremony as the Earl Peel stepped down as Lord Chamberlain.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to Prince Philip

The British royals recall some of the things they particularly loved about their late grandfather.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Charles pays tribute to 'dear papa' Prince Philip as funeral details are released

Prince Charles has paid tribute to his “dear papa”, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, hailing him as a “special person”.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Grandpa' was 'cheeky right ‘til the end': Harry and William pay tribute to ... Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death Lifestyle
  4. SA's 'Moffie' flies the flag high in the US Lifestyle
  5. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...