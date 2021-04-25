Motoring Review

The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is awesome piece of kit

It's also unlike any machine ever produced by the manufacturer

A Range Rover equipped with motorsport-inspired hardware seems so very anti-establishment. It totally shatters the haughty, aristocracy-type connotations often reserved for the larger sport utility vehicles from the brand.



You could liken such a creation to the act of a young royal family member leaving the clan and marrying an American superstar, shunning tradition and pulling a finger to the consequences...