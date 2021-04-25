Lifestyle

Motoring Review

The Range Rover Sport SVR Carbon Edition is awesome piece of kit

It's also unlike any machine ever produced by the manufacturer

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
25 April 2021 - 00:01

A Range Rover equipped with motorsport-inspired hardware seems so very anti-establishment. It totally shatters the haughty, aristocracy-type connotations often reserved for the larger sport utility vehicles from the brand.

You could liken such a creation to the act of a young royal family member leaving the clan and marrying an American superstar, shunning tradition and pulling a finger to the consequences...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share new pic of son Louis as he turns three Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US couple plans wedding day at venue that belongs to someone else Lifestyle
  3. How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca, J&J shots? Health & Sex
  4. Maximum flavour, minimum fuss: Four of our best tray bake recipes Food
  5. RECIPE | Rosemary roasted sausage and potato wedge tray bake Food

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire