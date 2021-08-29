Motoring Review

Revamped Audi R8 full of wonderment that marks a true supercar

The latest expression is replete with a list of subtle revisions

Audi was enjoying a renaissance of sorts when the first-generation R8 launched on local shores in 2007.



Not only had a sharper aesthetic flavour pervaded the range - punctuated by lighting technology that rivals only latched on to later - there was also a smidgen of lunacy to its performance offerings...