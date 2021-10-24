TV shows expose the cracks — and quacks — in the wellness racket

Pop culture is shedding much-needed light on mental health and the problems of the wellness industry

The wellness industry is booming. At this stage, vegan alternatives exist for almost anything: vegan cheese, milk, meat — even fish. There are yoga wellness retreats and classes teaching mindfulness and meditation, boutique gyms, curated spa experiences with the likes of crystals and Himalayan salt rooms, alternative medicine, clean eating — and CBD products have become prolific.



No sooner are vampire facials out and golden facials in and self-appointed fitness influencers and health gurus rule the digital halls of social media apps. Self-care is the “it” word and holistic anything is the way to go...