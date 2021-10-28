Jada Pinkett-Smith denies having ‘bedroom issues’ with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith has denied she and husband Will Smith have ever had issues in the bedroom, after a furore over the latest Red Table Talk episode.

Pinkett-Smith clarified this on Twitter in an effort to quell misleading headlines, which suggested she had bedroom issues with the Hancock star.

In a post, the Girl's Trip actress urged news sites to “stop making up headlines” but rather watch the latest episode, which tackled the issue of sex and the challenges in talking about it with a partner.

The episode featured Academy-award winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Pinkett-Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.