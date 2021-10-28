Jada Pinkett-Smith denies having ‘bedroom issues’ with Will Smith
Jada Pinkett-Smith has denied she and husband Will Smith have ever had issues in the bedroom, after a furore over the latest Red Table Talk episode.
Pinkett-Smith clarified this on Twitter in an effort to quell misleading headlines, which suggested she had bedroom issues with the Hancock star.
In a post, the Girl's Trip actress urged news sites to “stop making up headlines” but rather watch the latest episode, which tackled the issue of sex and the challenges in talking about it with a partner.
The episode featured Academy-award winning actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Pinkett-Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
Only because I got time today.— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021
Stop making up headlines.
Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.
Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi
During the episode, the trio spoke about the difficulty in taking “accountability when things are [either] not going well or are going well”.
“That level of accountability, that actually bleeds through our entire life. We can be accountable for our realities, for the quality of our existence, whether it’s in the bedroom or workplace,” Pinkett-Smith said.
“Sometimes that’s a very difficult subject to talk about, accountability,” she added in response to Paltrow’s talk of the tendency to take on “victimhood” in relationships.
The trio then went on to speak candidly about their sex life, with Paltrow sweetly confirming she was “having some of the best sex these days” with her husband of three years Brad Falchuck.
While the Goop founder admitted that it may be down to the fact that she’s still a newlywed, Pinkett-Smith shared that for her and Smith, it had been a journey.
“The thing that Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know, especially when it comes to sex. It’s like ‘well if you love me, you should know’, you know what I mean?”, much to the agreement of the other two ladies.
Elsewhere in the conversation, Banfield-Norris — fondly known as “Gammy” — shared her difficulty in talking about sex with her husband of five years Rodney Norris.