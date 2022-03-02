Adele continues winning streak as ‘30’ tops IFPI 2021 album charts

British singer Adele has added another accolade to her long list of honours with her latest record 30 winning the Global Album All Format Chart for 2021, IFPI, the recorded music industry representative body, said on Tuesday.

The album 30, which went to number 1 around the world on release in November, also topped IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart and its inaugural IFPI Global Vinyl Album Chart.

The album, Adele’s fourth, was her first in six years since 2015’s Grammy Award-winning 25. Last month, 30 won album of the year at Britain’s pop music honours, the BRITs.

“It has been wonderful to have Adele back and releasing music over the second half of last year,” IFPI CEO Frances Moore said.

“Her dominance of all three IFPI Album Charts speaks to her unique songwriting talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity.”