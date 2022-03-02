Lifestyle

Adele continues winning streak as ‘30’ tops IFPI 2021 album charts

02 March 2022 - 12:00 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Image: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

British singer Adele has added another accolade to her long list of honours with her latest record 30 winning the Global Album All Format Chart for 2021, IFPI, the recorded music industry representative body, said on Tuesday.

The album 30, which went to number 1 around the world on release in November, also topped IFPI’s Global Album Sales Chart and its inaugural IFPI Global Vinyl Album Chart.

The album, Adele’s fourth, was her first in six years since 2015’s Grammy Award-winning 25. Last month, 30 won album of the year at Britain’s pop music honours, the BRITs.

“It has been wonderful to have Adele back and releasing music over the second half of last year,” IFPI CEO Frances Moore said.

“Her dominance of all three IFPI Album Charts speaks to her unique songwriting talent, her iconic voice and unrelenting global popularity.”

Known for her ballads about heartbreak and nostalgia, Adele said she wrote 30 to explain her divorce to her young son.

“After its release in November 2021, 30 surpassed more than 5-million physical album equivalent units in 2021 alone in under two months,” IFPI said.

American singer Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour was second in the Top 10 Global Album All Format Chart, followed by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber’s Justice.

ABBA’s Voyage, the Swedish supergroup’s first album in 40 years, was number 2 in the Top 10 Global Album Sales Chart, followed by K-pop band SEVENTEEN’s Attacca.

For the vinyl album chart, Harry Style’s Fine Line and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours completed the top three. 

Reuters

