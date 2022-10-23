Hair-raising rebel Zulaikha Patel honoured
Former Pretoria Girls High protester invited to attend Young Activists Summit at the UN in Geneva
23 October 2022 - 00:04
Six years after Zulaikha Patel led a silent demonstration against the hair policy at Pretoria High School for Girls, the teenager is the youngest of six laureates invited to attend the 2022 Young Activists Summit...
