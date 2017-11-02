'Style is about what you can afford look sophisticated'

Now in their 21st year, the SA Style Awards are an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators recognised for their unique footprint across a number of high-profile industries.

Blogger and jewellery entrepreneur Clare Wiese-Wentzel snapped up an accolade in the Next Big Thing/Style in the City category at this year's awards.

Wentzel tells us more about her personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

Style is all in the details. I'll often look at the way a woman has layered or used accessories to complement her outfit, the way her make-up has been applied and, of course, her choice of handbag and shoes.

It's not about what you can afford, it's about making that which you can afford look sophisticated, by putting the right pieces together in the right way. A well-placed belt, a beautifully painted lip or the correct colour nail polish can elevate an entire outfit.

Describe your personal style?

Timeless and modern with a bit of an edge. I love leather jackets, smokey eyes and anything black.

Who do you think has impeccable style?

I love style-stalking Sincerely Jules and Rocky Barnes for boho-inspiration, Victoria Beckham for her sharp aesthetic (although she has become a bit too conservative lately) and Jennifer Lopez for her ultra-glamorous evening looks. Olivia Palermo rarely gets it wrong.