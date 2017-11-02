Fashion & Beauty

'Style is about what you can afford look sophisticated'

Clare Wiese-Wentzel, 2017 SA Style Awards winner, tells us more about her personal style and shares tips that'll elevate any outfit

02 November 2017 - 11:31 By Andrea Nagel
Clare Wiese-Wentzel.
Image: Supplied

Now in their 21st year, the SA Style Awards are an annual event which celebrates local trendsetters and fashion innovators  recognised for their unique footprint across a number of high-profile industries. 

Blogger and jewellery entrepreneur Clare Wiese-Wentzel snapped up an accolade in the Next Big Thing/Style in the City category at this year's awards.

Wentzel tells us more about her personal style:

What does ''style" mean to you?

Style is all in the details. I'll often look at the way a woman has layered or used accessories to complement her outfit, the way her make-up has been applied and, of course, her choice of handbag and shoes.

It's not about what you can afford, it's about making that which you can afford look sophisticated, by putting the right pieces together in the right way. A well-placed belt, a beautifully painted lip or the correct colour nail polish can elevate an entire outfit.

Describe your personal style?

Timeless and modern with a bit of an edge. I love leather jackets, smokey eyes and anything black.

Who do you think has impeccable style?

I love style-stalking Sincerely Jules and Rocky Barnes for boho-inspiration, Victoria Beckham for her sharp aesthetic (although she has become a bit too conservative lately) and Jennifer Lopez for her ultra-glamorous evening looks. Olivia Palermo rarely gets it wrong.

My look is pure rock star, says SA's most stylish interior designer

Tristan Du Plessis, founder of StudioA, a boutique interior architecture firm based in Joburg, has been named 2017's Most Stylish Designer, ...
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Most stylish way to travel?

Comfortably and lightly.

Your style inspiration? 

My late grandmother, Clare Basson. She was the most timelessly stylish woman I have ever come across. Her nails were always done, her hair was always perfect and she exuded the type of effortless glamour Jackie Kennedy was known for, even in her 80s.

Favourite fashion designers?

Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Helmut Lang.

• The SA Style Awards take place on November 5 at Diamond Walk, Sandton City and Tsogo Sun, Sandton Sun in Johannesburg.

• This article was originally published in The Times.

