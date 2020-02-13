'I wish you wisdom Mr President,' says Miss Universe ahead of Sona

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is among guests who've gathered in parliament to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver the 2020 state of the nation address (Sona). In fact, she's there at the special request of the president himself.

Tunzi told TimesLIVE that it was a privilege to accept Ramaphosa's personal invitation as she believes that Sona is “one of the events that underpins our democracy”.

She shared a special message to the “man she greatly admires” ahead of his speech.

In a video shared by the presidency on Twitter, she says: “Hello Mr President. Thank you so much for inviting me to Sona, I am honoured. I just want to wish you wisdom, hope that God blesses you with wisdom so that you're able to lead this country. Thank you so much.”