'I wish you wisdom Mr President,' says Miss Universe ahead of Sona

13 February 2020 - 19:19 By Toni Jaye Singer
Zozibini Tunzi during the Miss Universe homecoming victory parade in Johannesburg on February 13 2020.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is among guests who've gathered in parliament to hear President Cyril Ramaphosa deliver the 2020 state of the nation address (Sona). In fact, she's there at the special request of the president himself.

Tunzi told TimesLIVE that it was a privilege to accept Ramaphosa's personal invitation as she believes that Sona is “one of the events that underpins our democracy”.

She shared a special message to the “man she greatly admires” ahead of his speech.

In a video shared by the presidency on Twitter, she says: “Hello Mr President. Thank you so much for inviting me to Sona, I am honoured. I just want to wish you wisdom, hope that God blesses you with wisdom so that you're able to lead this country. Thank you so much.”

Earlier this week the president appointed Tunzi as an ambassador for the fight against gender-based violence.

Tunzi, who is based in New York, arrived in SA on February 8 to commence a homecoming tour celebrating her victory at the Miss Universe pageant. She'll complete her tour with a parade through the streets of Cape Town on Friday.

