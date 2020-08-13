The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Pick n Pay Clothing's new collab makes designer outfits affordable

The supermarket chain has teamed up with young local talents to create limited-edition fashion collections

13 August 2020 - 12:13 By Thango Ntwasa
Designer Julia Buchanan models one of the looks she created for her collaboration with Pick n Pay Clothing.
Image: Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay is proving local flavour is lekker — especially when it comes to fashion.

Under their fashion brand, Pick n Pay Clothing, the supermarket chain has launched a collaboration that will see the release of limited-edition ranges with young South African designers at the helm.

Celebrated fashion designer Gavin Rajah will mentor the rising stars who'll be debuting their collections in the coming months.

“I don’t get to rave about much during these challenging times,” said Rajah in an Instagram post, “but over the last couple of months I have been working with young talent and retailers to foster collaborations that promote the SA industry.”

The first of these collaborations is titled JULIA x Pick n Pay Clothing and was created by  swimwear and apparel designer Julia Buchanan. Priced from R279.99 to R399.99, the seven-piece collection is floral and feminine and was inspired by the “local landscape”.

Buchanan explains: “The garden has been used as a canvas to symbolise a space of growth, nature and resilience, particularly in a time of Covid-19 uncertainty and the darkness of gender-based violence in SA.”

Julia Buchanan Printed Kimono, R399.99, from the JULIA x Pick n Pay Clothing collaboration.
Image: Pick n Pay
Julia Buchanan Anglaise Dress, R399.99, from the JULIA x Pick n Pay Clothing collaboration.
Image: Pick n Pay

Some of our favourite pieces are the belted Printed Kimono, R399.99 — it's effortless, on-trend and versatile — and the Anglaise Dress, R399.99, which is fun, flattering and just the right amount of flirty.

Shop for the collection online or look out for it in selected stores.

