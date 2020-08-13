Pick n Pay Clothing's new collab makes designer outfits affordable

Pick n Pay is proving local flavour is lekker — especially when it comes to fashion.

Under their fashion brand, Pick n Pay Clothing, the supermarket chain has launched a collaboration that will see the release of limited-edition ranges with young South African designers at the helm.

Celebrated fashion designer Gavin Rajah will mentor the rising stars who'll be debuting their collections in the coming months.

“I don’t get to rave about much during these challenging times,” said Rajah in an Instagram post, “but over the last couple of months I have been working with young talent and retailers to foster collaborations that promote the SA industry.”