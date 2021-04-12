What the Twitter fashion police think of Miss Universe SA's national costume
And the designer of Miss Universe SA Natasha Joubert’s national costume is ... Gert-Johan Coetzee!
Of all the outfits beauty queens wear as they vie for the Miss Universe crown, the gowns intended to represent their homelands are the most hotly contested. These looks tend to be flamboyant, fabulous and sometimes just plain strange.
For this year’s pageant, Joubert will represent Mzansi in a beaded white gown with an ethereal edge. It has wing-like sleeves that flutter into a long train covered in drawings by Gauteng preschoolers, which depict how their lives have changed during the Covid-19 pandemic. (Read more about the design here.)
Coetzee’s dramatic outfits are a fave with local celebs — he’s dressed everyone from Bonang Matheba to Somizi Mhlongo. But did the national costume he's created find favour with the notoriously tough crowd on Twitter?
Here’s what the social media fashion police had to say:
A National Costume we can all finally be proud of 😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/MW3VsBqWmn— Theo (@THEOKINGB) April 11, 2021
Natasha's National costume is beautiful. She's ready for miss universe— Anele (@AneleSir) April 10, 2021
I'm crying it was designed by children I take it back😭— MandalorianMandem (@boyfriendmtrl) April 11, 2021
I am blown away by the magical @gertjohan @MissUniverse national costume design for @natashajoub ... It shouts #Mzansi and its colours and flow speak so loudly of the beautiful diversity of our Rainbow Nation 🇿🇦❤️🙏🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/jcTB5HnoXJ— Mr Bubbles ala Brucey Baby (@bruceybld) April 11, 2021
The national costume for @Official_MissSA @MissUniverse what do you guys think ?? ❤🔥❤🔥❤🔥❤🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 I love it 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/LUOINMGU73— shangaan prince👑 (@chrisreymond89) April 10, 2021
Natasha’s national costume is already doing the work for her.— Sifiso Danisa (@penwelldanisa) April 10, 2021
Oh wow, Natasha's National Costume brought tears to my eyes. Stunning#DestinyDesign— KIT (@KatlegoKruger) April 10, 2021
Miss Universe South Africa @natashajoub in her National Costume by @gertjohan— Khanya Gaxamba Speelman (@NinjjaKay) April 10, 2021
💪🏽🇿🇦🔥💯@Official_MissSA @MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/QV1SMxKE7H
That national costume Gert designed pic.twitter.com/XAc94254cS— Nhlakaniph𝕆 (@Nipho_perfect) April 10, 2021
• The Miss Universe pageant will take place in Florida in the US on May 16 (02h00 to 05h00 on May 17 SA time). The reigning Miss Universe, SA’s Zozibini Tunzi, will be in attendance to crown her successor.