Meet SA's OTHER Banting guru

Chef and athlete Jonno Proudfoot is the co-author of the first Banting cookbook 'The Real Meal Revolution'. He's currently working on his fourth book, which he wants to be seen as a delicious cookbook before it's seen as a Banting book

Chef and athlete Jonno Proudfoot is the co-author of the first Banting cookbook 'The Real Meal Revolution'. He's currently working on his fourth book, which he wants to be seen as a delicious cookbook before it's seen as a Banting book