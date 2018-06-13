Food

7 Father's Day recipes to make a meal of your dad's fave beer

Like wine, beer is a versatile ingredient that can be used to amp up the flavour of everything from rib-sticking stews to dark chocolate donuts. So crack open a Castle or a Craft beer - depending on what your dad prefers - and get cooking

14 June 2018 - 00:00 By Hilary Biller
Mexican beet mussel pot.
Image: Craig Scott

It’s curious how beer has remained relatively unexplored in cooking while wine, synonymous with food, is pivotal in so many dishes.

Yet, the handful of ingredients — barley, hops, water and yeast — make for a good food match. The hops add an interesting bitterness with a hint of acidity, the malt a subtle sweetness, and the yeast a lightness and crispness.

Some of the better-known beer/food combinations include adding Guinness to a steak pie, or beer to the batter for fried fish. Beer can also be used in place of wine to deglaze a pan and can even be added to gravies or marinades.

As with wine, don’t use a beer for cooking that you would not choose to drink. Light beers work with lighter foods and heavy beers suit dishes like stews and casseroles. Select a sweeter beer for desserts and salty dishes.

Try these easy recipes for delicious dishes that hero beer:

RECIPE: Mexican beer mussel pot

A fast way to feed a crowd, this recipe can easily be doubled and trebled. Serve it with tortillas to mop up all that boozy sauce
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

RECIPE: Beef & beer stew with chive dumplings

Beef and beer is an age-old trusted combination. The beer tenderises the meat, adding good colour and flavour
Lifestyle
1 month ago

RECIPE: Beer-marinated braaied chicken thighs

You can make the delectable marinade for these chicken thighs with your favourite craft beer
Lifestyle
9 months ago

RECIPE: Vegetarian beer & brie parcels

Serve these posh cheese-and-mushroom pies with a crisp salad as a starter or a light meal
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

RECIPE: Beer-infused mushroom fillet

Airport Craft Brewers' Phumelelo Marali shares a recipe for a tender steak topped with beer-sozzled caramelised onions and a boozy mushroom sauce
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE: Beer-infused prawn skewers

Airport Craft Brewers' Phumelelo Marali shares a recipe for spicy seafood kebabs that uses his favourite craft tipple, porter
Lifestyle
1 year ago

RECIPE: Oven-baked chocolate & stout doughnuts

Stout adds a great depth of flavour to these doughnuts which are covered in a sticky chocolate glaze
Lifestyle
1 year ago

