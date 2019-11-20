Why cookbook author Georgia East is a big fan of the Cape West Coast

My best moment was during the final weekend of my tenure – a friend had dived for a few crayfish and although I don’t usually eat them and haven’t featured them in the book, cooking them over the coals and enjoying them with a glass of flinty Sauvignon Blanc and a fiery Sandveld sunset was truly something special.

Do you have a personal favourite recipe in the book?

My top three would have to be the Lannice Snyman-adapted recipe for Crispy Harders, my Greek Easter Lamb and the Simple Fish Paste for Toast.

Why would you tell people they should visit the West Coast?

The West Coast is one of the few places left in the Western Cape that is devoid of pretension. It's real, it's raw and it's not always pretty. To truly appreciate it, one has see it with the right kind of eyes.