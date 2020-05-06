The history of macaroni and cheese is as complex as the dish is easy to make

Macaroni and cheese is such a popular comfort food that many nations regard it as their own - even if the recipe varies slightly from place to place, with different additions and toppings.

The "pure" version is a dish of cooked macaroni in a creamy Mornay sauce (a bechamel sauce with cheese added) and baked briefly to give it a crusty top. Pasta is of course Italian, a Mornay sauce is French, and cheddar cheese is English.

Americans love mac 'n cheese so much that they lay claim to its invention. Legend says it was introduced to the US by the nation's founding father (and notable slave owner) Thomas Jefferson before he became the country's third president — and started serving it at White House dinners.

However, the credit should really go to Jefferson’s cook, James Hemings.