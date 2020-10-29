Eat smart: 10 brain-boosting foods to get you through end-of-year exams

3. BROCCOLI

Love it or loathe it, these mini green trees are a great source of vitamin K, which enhances cognitive power. Steam for maximum goodness and serve with a splash of olive oil, seasoning and a light sprinkling of cheese.

4. SAGE

Many people know this herb is the ideal partner to pork, but what is less known is the value it has in improving memory. You can add it to salads, toss it into roasted vegetables and include it in chicken dishes.

5. PUMPKIN SEEDS

Save the seeds from that Jack-o'-lantern you carved for Halloween to wash and toast in a dry pan. Not only does a handful of these seeds make a tasty snack, but it'll give you all the zinc and magnesium you need when you're feeling overwhelmed by the stress of exam time. These nutrients also enhance memory and thinking skills.