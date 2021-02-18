Three scrumptious recipes feta cheese addicts will adore

FETA-STUFFED PHYLLO PARCELS

Served with a drizzle of honey, these parcels are good for brunch, lunch or light supper, and even as an appetiser.

Makes: 6

Ingredients:

3 sheets phyllo pastry, thawed

6 rectangular pieces of feta cheese (about 2cm wide and 5cm long)

Melted butter, for brushing

Oil, for frying

Sesame seeds, to garnish

Runny honey, to serve

Method:

Cut the sheets of phyllo pastry in half vertically. Working with half a sheet of pastry at a time, brush the phyllo with melted butter and place a piece of feta cheese at one end. Fold over the sides to cover the cheese, then roll up in the pastry. Brush with extra melted butter. Fry the parcels in a little oil until golden on one side, then turn and fry on the other side. Drain on paper towel, sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve warm with a drizzle of honey.

Variation: You can top the feta cheese with the flavouring of your choice before rolling it up in the phyllo pastry. Think a smear of basil pesto and some finely-chopped sun-dried tomatoes, or a mixture of finely-chopped garlic and parsley. For those who like their food hot and spicy, spread the cheese with a little chilli paste or add some finely-chopped fresh chilli.