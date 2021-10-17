Last supper as chef Luke Dale Roberts shutters The Test Kitchen

What did the acclaimed restaurateur serve when he closed his world famous Cape Town eatery for good? Our Food editor shares the lowdown

It was way back in 2009 that, lured by the long queue, we sniffed out the appetisingly golden brown and crispy warm potato rösti, a flat fritter-style of fried grated potato, balancing a perfectly poached egg bathed in a velvety hollandaise sauce. Eggs benedict of the highest order.



The only difficulty was devouring it, greedily, among throngs of people in a packed Neighbourgoods Market, a food hotspot at the Biscuit Mill in Woodstock, Cape Town. I didn’t realise at the time it was my first taste of the food of chef Luke Dale Roberts. I was hooked...