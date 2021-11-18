Young SA chef bags top award in international competition

Where did you do your chefs’ training?

I trained at the Institute of Culinary Arts in Stellenbosch and have worked at numerous top restaurants and food businesses and am currently based at Chefs Warehouse, Tintswalo Atlantic, in Cape Town.

What is the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition and why did you decide to enter?

It’s a platform for young chefs from around the world to showcase their culinary talents. This year the competition added three new award categories and one of these, the S.Pellegrino Award for Social Responsibility, is the award I won.

I entered the competition because my mentor and head chef at the time, Darren Badenhorst of Le coin Français restaurant in Franschhoek, competed in the first ever regional edition of the competition back in 2015 and encouraged me to enter. So, I conceptualised my ‘The Ghost Net’ dish, with his guidance, and entered the competition.