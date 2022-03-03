Rooibos tea trips up contestants on the first episode of ‘MasterChef SA’

Rooibos, SA’s fave tea and one of the country’s best exports, came to the boil this week when it saw three of the 20 contestants in the popular reality food show bite the dust in the very first challenge and leave the MasterChef SA kitchen.

I felt for the trio — Sylvie, Lisa and Matthew — who did the walk of shame, all very disappointed to be leaving so soon and their dreams of winning a million bucks in tatters.

It was judge chef Gregory Czarnecki’s ask to make up a starter highlighting rooibos tea (judge chef Zola Nene described the plant as “endemic to the country”) in 60 minutes that had the contestants in a flutter. The common cry from most was why a starter when a sweet/dessert would have been so much easier?

It got me thinking, of course, way easier sitting comfortably on the other side of the screen without the glare of TV cameras, what I’d make featuring rooibos tea in cooking. It is one of the most versatile ingredients, and way beyond a cup of tea, it can be used in a variety of sweet and savoury applications, the many ideas only limited by one’s creativity.