×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food

Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer

SA’s famous grilled chicken brand has introduced a brighter side to the continued power cuts. Hilary Biller put their promo to the test

Hilary Biller Columnist
29 June 2022 - 09:00
Nando's has launched a new special in a jab at load-shedding.
Nando's has launched a new special in a jab at load-shedding.
Image: Supplied

Let’s face it, after the devastating announcement that Eskom had added a huge helping of extra load-shedding to our existing dark and cold times, some good news is welcome.

When it comes from one of SA’s fav peri peri grilled chicken chains, Nando’s, known for gauging the country’s mood in their advertising, their timing  is always quick off the mark, and their latest promo caught my attention.

It reads: “From petrol prices higher than a 100m flagpole to leadership being investigated waya waya and not to mention our national treasure, load-shedding.  But you can relax. Your fav has a way to help shed the load. When you purchase a full chicken via the Nando’s app or website, you can choose free sides depending on the stage of load-shedding we are on as a country.”

A clever idea until Eskom catches everyone off guard, including Nando’s, by introducing stage 6 load-shedding. Nando’s were quick off the mark to amend their latest offer to a maximum of four sides. So what’s a bit on the side Nando’s style?

Nando's takes a jab at Australian power cuts: We've just added load-shedding to our list of exports

In a post, Nando's joked that load-shedding was a proudly South African export.
News
1 week ago

The offer comes with ordering a full chicken and includes your choice of four sides — from chips, wedges, spicy rice, Casa pap and relish, coleslaw, salad and roasted veg. At R167 for a chicken and sides I decided to put it to the test on a cold and powerless night and share the verdict.

I ordered online, selecting a time for pavement pick up. Service was quick and payment swift without having to leave the car. The credit card machine was brought to my vehicle together with steaming hot brown paper packages which filled my car with those mouth-watering grilled chicken aromas. Yum.  

The chicken has been portioned into four —  a thigh and leg cut and breast and wing portion. It could have easily fed four to six people. The Mozambican paprika chicken flavour we chose is hotter than lemon and herb but less hot than the mild peri peri. Delicious, super succulent and tender, the skin crispy and flavoursome. Our sides of potato wedges, roasted veg and coleslaw were delicious, the savoury rice was dull and forgetful. The sides start at R30 each, making it R120 value of sides for the price of the Nando’s chicken.

Consensus was that it was great value for money and super convenient. It feels like a wholesome meal complete with sides.

PS: This offer is on until mid-July but only applies to orders via the app or the Nando’s website.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

RECIPES | Two wholesome soups to keep you warm in this chilly weather

Baby it’s cold outside: Hearty soups take the bite out of the frosty weather.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai

Chef Rivana Kooblal shares her recipe for a chicken biryani and explains why making the dish over coals gets her adrenaline pumping.
Lifestyle
11 months ago

Three brilliant budget-friendly meals that start with a R20 veg soup pack

Thrifty recipes for a rustic vegetable pie, fragrant lentil curry and a hearty beef soup with herbed dumplings
Lifestyle
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rich, Zozi, Lasizwe: Best and worst dressed celebs this week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. After court victory, Johnny Depp may return as Jack Sparrow in R4.7bn deal — ... Lifestyle
  3. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  4. OPINION | Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's ... Lifestyle
  5. Trio of exciting ‘industry first’ tech gadgets hit SA shelves Lifestyle

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms