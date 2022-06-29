Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer
SA’s famous grilled chicken brand has introduced a brighter side to the continued power cuts. Hilary Biller put their promo to the test
Let’s face it, after the devastating announcement that Eskom had added a huge helping of extra load-shedding to our existing dark and cold times, some good news is welcome.
When it comes from one of SA’s fav peri peri grilled chicken chains, Nando’s, known for gauging the country’s mood in their advertising, their timing is always quick off the mark, and their latest promo caught my attention.
It reads: “From petrol prices higher than a 100m flagpole to leadership being investigated waya waya and not to mention our national treasure, load-shedding. But you can relax. Your fav has a way to help shed the load. When you purchase a full chicken via the Nando’s app or website, you can choose free sides depending on the stage of load-shedding we are on as a country.”
A clever idea until Eskom catches everyone off guard, including Nando’s, by introducing stage 6 load-shedding. Nando’s were quick off the mark to amend their latest offer to a maximum of four sides. So what’s a bit on the side Nando’s style?
The offer comes with ordering a full chicken and includes your choice of four sides — from chips, wedges, spicy rice, Casa pap and relish, coleslaw, salad and roasted veg. At R167 for a chicken and sides I decided to put it to the test on a cold and powerless night and share the verdict.
I ordered online, selecting a time for pavement pick up. Service was quick and payment swift without having to leave the car. The credit card machine was brought to my vehicle together with steaming hot brown paper packages which filled my car with those mouth-watering grilled chicken aromas. Yum.
The chicken has been portioned into four — a thigh and leg cut and breast and wing portion. It could have easily fed four to six people. The Mozambican paprika chicken flavour we chose is hotter than lemon and herb but less hot than the mild peri peri. Delicious, super succulent and tender, the skin crispy and flavoursome. Our sides of potato wedges, roasted veg and coleslaw were delicious, the savoury rice was dull and forgetful. The sides start at R30 each, making it R120 value of sides for the price of the Nando’s chicken.
Consensus was that it was great value for money and super convenient. It feels like a wholesome meal complete with sides.
PS: This offer is on until mid-July but only applies to orders via the app or the Nando’s website.
