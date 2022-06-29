Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer

Let’s face it, after the devastating announcement that Eskom had added a huge helping of extra load-shedding to our existing dark and cold times, some good news is welcome.

When it comes from one of SA’s fav peri peri grilled chicken chains, Nando’s, known for gauging the country’s mood in their advertising, their timing is always quick off the mark, and their latest promo caught my attention.

It reads: “From petrol prices higher than a 100m flagpole to leadership being investigated waya waya and not to mention our national treasure, load-shedding. But you can relax. Your fav has a way to help shed the load. When you purchase a full chicken via the Nando’s app or website, you can choose free sides depending on the stage of load-shedding we are on as a country.”

A clever idea until Eskom catches everyone off guard, including Nando’s, by introducing stage 6 load-shedding. Nando’s were quick off the mark to amend their latest offer to a maximum of four sides. So what’s a bit on the side Nando’s style?