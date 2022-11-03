Just in time for the festive season, November is the month when local restaurant guides Eat Out, The Luxe Awards, JHP Gourmet Guide and Dineplan release their findings, as the latter two did this week. Ratings for South Africa's hospitality industry have been eagerly anticipated after two years of the crippling effects of the Covid-19 pandemic compounded by devastating lockdown restrictions.
In a country bursting with a vast and diverse selection of eateries, the results of two recent findings appear to only reflect one region, the Western Cape.
Owner of the JHP Gourmet Guide is Cape Town-based Jenny Handley who makes no bones that hers is a fine-dining guide showcasing the “best fine dining establishments” in the country. Handley says she uses the global benchmarking plate rating system where fine dineries are ranked according to 1-3 plates, three being the best. According to Handley, after the initial anonymous review, top establishments are revisited, announced, by qualified and trained evaluators.
Dineplan, a reservation platform, used reviewers' feedback in putting their Reviewers’ Choice Awards together, a first for them. The results, they say, were sourced from more than 200,000 diners reviewing more than 1,000 restaurants between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.
JHP GOURMET GUIDE TOP FIVE:
- Chefs Warehouse, Beau Constantia Wine Farm, Constantia, Cape Town
- FYN, Parliament Street, Cape Town
- Indochine, Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
- La Colombe, Silvermist Wine Estate, Constantia Nek, Cape Town
- La Petite Colombe, Leeu Estates, Franschhoek
DINEPLAN TOP FIVE:
- Reverie Social Table, Observatory, Cape Town
- Good to Gather, Rozendal Farm, Stellenbosch
- Table at De Meye, Stellenbosch
- Belly of the Beast, Harrington St, Cape Town
- Homespun by Matt, branches in Claremont and Blouberg, Cape Town
Fine dining only happens in the Western Cape
So say the results of two recently released restaurant rankings
