Food

Fine dining only happens in the Western Cape

So say the results of two recently released restaurant rankings

03 November 2022 - 11:42
Hilary Biller Columnist
One of Dineplans’ reviewers choice top five restaurants Belly of the Beast in Cape Town.
One of Dineplans’ reviewers choice top five restaurants Belly of the Beast in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Just in time for the festive season, November is the month when local restaurant guides Eat Out, The Luxe Awards, JHP Gourmet Guide and Dineplan release their findings, as the latter two did this week. Ratings for South Africa's hospitality industry have been eagerly anticipated after two years of the crippling effects of the Covid-19 pandemic compounded by devastating lockdown restrictions.

In a country bursting with a vast and diverse selection of eateries, the results of two recent findings appear to only reflect one region, the Western Cape.

Owner of the JHP Gourmet Guide is Cape Town-based Jenny Handley who makes no bones that hers is a fine-dining guide showcasing the “best fine dining establishments” in the country. Handley says she uses the global benchmarking plate rating system where fine dineries are ranked according to 1-3 plates, three being the best. According to Handley, after the initial anonymous review, top establishments are revisited, announced, by qualified and trained evaluators.  

Dineplan, a reservation platform, used reviewers' feedback in putting their Reviewers’ Choice Awards together, a first for them. The results, they say, were sourced from more than 200,000 diners reviewing more than 1,000 restaurants between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022.

JHP GOURMET GUIDE TOP FIVE:

  1. Chefs Warehouse, Beau Constantia Wine Farm, Constantia, Cape Town 
  2. FYN, Parliament Street, Cape Town
  3. Indochine, Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
  4. La Colombe, Silvermist Wine Estate, Constantia Nek, Cape Town
  5. La Petite Colombe, Leeu Estates, Franschhoek

DINEPLAN TOP FIVE:

  1. Reverie Social Table, Observatory, Cape Town
  2. Good to Gather, Rozendal Farm, Stellenbosch
  3. Table at De Meye, Stellenbosch
  4. Belly of the Beast, Harrington St, Cape Town
  5. Homespun by Matt, branches in Claremont and Blouberg, Cape Town

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet

SPONSORED | Expect 'yoh moments' aplenty when you tune in to the eighth season of this hit competitive cooking show on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Michelin-star chef breaks bread with celeb guests in new ‘JAN RSVP’ season

Chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen returns to the small screen where he invites celebrities to share his table and their family traditions, secret ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Braaimaster judge impressed by Gqeberha restaurant Muse

Celebrity chef Pete Goffe-Wood swapped the coals for a restaurant meal with fellow judge Benny Masekwameng in Nelson Mandela Bay during the filming ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ancient meets modern as VIPs strut their stuff at coronation Lifestyle
  2. Coffee and breast talk with Professor Carol-Ann Benn Lifestyle
  3. 'Come Dine with Me SA' S8 features the show's spiciest contestants yet Food
  4. Sandton’s Acsiopolis precinct: Where all your lifestyle needs are met Lifestyle
  5. PICS | Khloé shares first snaps of baby boy — but she’s yet to reveal his name Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant
EFF hold up placards “insulting” minister of finance during mid-term budget ...