Food

RECIPE | It's a weekend for scones and cream — even if you aren't a royalist

Hilary Biller shares her fave tried-and-tested recipe — and some tips for perfect scones

04 May 2023 - 07:28
Hilary Biller Columnist
Make a scrumptious batch of warm scones.
Make a scrumptious batch of warm scones.
Image: 123RF/irina2511

Scones, those delicious rounds of cake topped with thick cream and a generous dollop of jam, may seem simple to make but making a good batch takes some skill — and some tips.

An English original, I'm sure many Brits will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a scone and the quintessential pot of tea, but if royalty isn't your thing they make a good accompaniment to afternoon tea. And, as autumn sets in, scones are a cool weather treat.

Recipes abound and for those who believe the bigger the scone the better it is, take heed, as many are made with way too much baking powder which leaves a strong acidic aftertaste.

RECIPE | Bake the royal quiche selected for King Charles's coronation

Buckingham Palace has shared the chosen dish — and recipe — in celebration of King Charles's coronation in May
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

What's a good scone? It should be golden brown in colour, about 4cm-6cm high, easily separated without cutting with a knife and, most importantly, freshly made. Scones must be eaten on the day of baking.

The best scones are made with real butter — cold butter works best — which is rubbed into the flour. The dough requires gentle handling and I use buttermilk (or plain yoghurt) which makes for a light and fluffy scone, neutralising the taste of baking powder.

So is it cream or jam first? My dad was British and I've grown up enjoying scones with a thick layer of whipped cream first then topped with a generous blob of jam. A sign of a good scone is if it leaves cream and crumbs on the lips, so always serve with a serviette.

HILARY BILLER'S SCONES

Makes: 6-8

Ingredients:

250g (2 cups) cake wheat flour

20ml (4 tsp) baking powder

60ml (4 tbsp) of cold butter, cut into blocks

30ml (2 tbsp) sugar

150ml buttermilk 

1 extra large egg

Milk to glaze

To serve:

125ml (½ cup) whipping cream

15ml (1 tbsp) sugar

5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence

Jam of choice

Method:

 

  1. Sift the flour, baking powder and sugar into a bowl. Using your fingertips, rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
  2. Lightly beat the buttermilk and egg together. Pour into the flour mixture and bring the dough together with a round-bladed knife.
  3. On a lightly floured surface gently shape the dough into a 3cm-4cm thick rectangle. Don't use a rolling pin or press down too hard on the dough. Use a round cookie cutter or a glass to cut out 6cm rounds. 
  4. Place on a greased baking tray. Brush lightly with milk and allow scones to stand for 15 minutes before baking, this improves the volume. Preheat the oven to 200°C. 
  5. Bake the scones for 10 minutes or until just golden brown. Cool on a rack before serving. Split the scone, spoon on a blob of whipped cream and top with jam.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Divinely decadent: Four high tea spots put to the test

South Africans are lapping up the luxury of high tea as more hotels and venues are offering the English ritual. We put four to the test
Lifestyle
6 months ago

RECIPES | Hop on board the TikTok butter board craze

Butter boards have taken social media by storm and this pretty way of sharing food makes it a perfect appetiser for those Halloween get-togethers
Lifestyle
6 months ago

RECIPE | Dorah Sitole's Victoria sponge cake

This classic cake with a filling of whipped cream and strawberry jam is fit for a queen - and was named after one too
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth Food
  2. Doja Cat & Trevor Noah shine for South Africa at Met Gala Lifestyle
  3. Fancy a flight for R9? Here's how to give yourself the best chance on Safair's ... Travel
  4. As shelves run empty, people are reselling Prime online — here’s how much you ... Food
  5. Ship of firsts: a holiday cruising around the Mzansi and Namibia coast Travel

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York