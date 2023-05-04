What's a good scone? It should be golden brown in colour, about 4cm-6cm high, easily separated without cutting with a knife and, most importantly, freshly made. Scones must be eaten on the day of baking.
The best scones are made with real butter — cold butter works best — which is rubbed into the flour. The dough requires gentle handling and I use buttermilk (or plain yoghurt) which makes for a light and fluffy scone, neutralising the taste of baking powder.
So is it cream or jam first? My dad was British and I've grown up enjoying scones with a thick layer of whipped cream first then topped with a generous blob of jam. A sign of a good scone is if it leaves cream and crumbs on the lips, so always serve with a serviette.
HILARY BILLER'S SCONES
Makes: 6-8
Ingredients:
250g (2 cups) cake wheat flour
20ml (4 tsp) baking powder
60ml (4 tbsp) of cold butter, cut into blocks
30ml (2 tbsp) sugar
150ml buttermilk
1 extra large egg
Milk to glaze
To serve:
125ml (½ cup) whipping cream
15ml (1 tbsp) sugar
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
Jam of choice
Method:
- Sift the flour, baking powder and sugar into a bowl. Using your fingertips, rub in the butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs.
- Lightly beat the buttermilk and egg together. Pour into the flour mixture and bring the dough together with a round-bladed knife.
- On a lightly floured surface gently shape the dough into a 3cm-4cm thick rectangle. Don't use a rolling pin or press down too hard on the dough. Use a round cookie cutter or a glass to cut out 6cm rounds.
- Place on a greased baking tray. Brush lightly with milk and allow scones to stand for 15 minutes before baking, this improves the volume. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- Bake the scones for 10 minutes or until just golden brown. Cool on a rack before serving. Split the scone, spoon on a blob of whipped cream and top with jam.
RECIPE | It's a weekend for scones and cream — even if you aren't a royalist
Hilary Biller shares her fave tried-and-tested recipe — and some tips for perfect scones
Image: 123RF/irina2511
Scones, those delicious rounds of cake topped with thick cream and a generous dollop of jam, may seem simple to make but making a good batch takes some skill — and some tips.
An English original, I'm sure many Brits will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a scone and the quintessential pot of tea, but if royalty isn't your thing they make a good accompaniment to afternoon tea. And, as autumn sets in, scones are a cool weather treat.
Recipes abound and for those who believe the bigger the scone the better it is, take heed, as many are made with way too much baking powder which leaves a strong acidic aftertaste.
