Podcasts to padkos: your guide to the ultimate Easter road trip

What to listen to, what to eat and which apps to download for happy travels this long weekend

28 March 2018 - 14:08 By Paula Stephanie Andropoulos
Micro-manage your time in the car this long weekend and enjoy the ride.
WHAT TO LISTEN TO

If YOU'RE TRAVELLING FROM CITY TO CITY (JHB TO CPT)

Podcast:

 2 Dope Queens is a hilarious take on contemporary city living from Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams. 

Playlist:

  • What Now by Sylvan Esso
  • I See You by The xx
  • Rumours by Fleetwood Mac

Audiobook

The Handmaids Tale by Margaret Atwood, read by Claire Danes.

If YOU'RE TRAVELLING THROUGH THE KAROO

Podcast:

The New Yorker Fiction; the best writers of our time read stories from The New Yorker’s archives.

Playlist:

  • America by America
  • Graceland by Paul Simon
  • A Deeper Understanding by The War on Drugs

Audiobook:

Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion, read by Diane Keaton.

If YOU'RE TRAVELLING FROM SEA TO SEA (DBN TO MAPUTO)

Podcast: 

You Must Remember This; US film critic Karina Longworth delves into Hollywood’s secrets histories.

Playlist:

  • Beach House by Beach House
  • Ctrl by SZA
  • Ritual Union by Little Dragon

Audiobook:

Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, read by the author.

IF YOU'RE TRAVELLING WITH KIDS

Podcast:

Brains On!; a quirky, fun-filled science podcast for kids, produced by Minnesota Public Radio.

Playlist:

  • Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
  • Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
  • Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Audiobook:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by JK Rowling, narrated by Eddie Redmayne.

WHAT TO EAT

Try some of these easy recipes for gourmet padkos:

WHICH APPS TO DOWNLOAD

  • Waze: This real-time, data responsive application will steer you clear of the worst traffic on your way.
  • PackpointAn application that advises you how to pack your bags, based on what the weather’s like at your destination.
  • Netcare Assist: It’s free, and, in the event of a medical emergency, it simplifies the process of reaching a doctor, calling an ambulance and locating the nearest Netcare hospital.
  • Wolfram Sun Exposure: This inexpensive app keeps sun damage at bay, by calculating how long you should spend in the sun based on your location, your skin tone and your choice of SPF.

