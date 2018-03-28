Podcasts to padkos: your guide to the ultimate Easter road trip
What to listen to, what to eat and which apps to download for happy travels this long weekend
28 March 2018 - 14:08
WHAT TO LISTEN TO
If YOU'RE TRAVELLING FROM CITY TO CITY (JHB TO CPT)
Podcast:
2 Dope Queens is a hilarious take on contemporary city living from Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams.
Playlist:
- What Now by Sylvan Esso
- I See You by The xx
- Rumours by Fleetwood Mac
Audiobook
The Handmaids Tale by Margaret Atwood, read by Claire Danes.
If YOU'RE TRAVELLING THROUGH THE KAROO
Podcast:
The New Yorker Fiction; the best writers of our time read stories from The New Yorker’s archives.
Playlist:
- America by America
- Graceland by Paul Simon
- A Deeper Understanding by The War on Drugs
Audiobook:
Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion, read by Diane Keaton.
If YOU'RE TRAVELLING FROM SEA TO SEA (DBN TO MAPUTO)
Podcast:
You Must Remember This; US film critic Karina Longworth delves into Hollywood’s secrets histories.
Playlist:
- Beach House by Beach House
- Ctrl by SZA
- Ritual Union by Little Dragon
Audiobook:
Norse Mythology by Neil Gaiman, read by the author.
IF YOU'RE TRAVELLING WITH KIDS
Podcast:
Brains On!; a quirky, fun-filled science podcast for kids, produced by Minnesota Public Radio.
Playlist:
- Hamilton (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
- Sing (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Beauty and the Beast (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Audiobook:
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them by JK Rowling, narrated by Eddie Redmayne.
WHAT TO EAT
Try some of these easy recipes for gourmet padkos:
WHICH APPS TO DOWNLOAD
- Waze: This real-time, data responsive application will steer you clear of the worst traffic on your way.
- Packpoint: An application that advises you how to pack your bags, based on what the weather’s like at your destination.
- Netcare Assist: It’s free, and, in the event of a medical emergency, it simplifies the process of reaching a doctor, calling an ambulance and locating the nearest Netcare hospital.
- Wolfram Sun Exposure: This inexpensive app keeps sun damage at bay, by calculating how long you should spend in the sun based on your location, your skin tone and your choice of SPF.