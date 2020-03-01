Local getaway

This Waterberg lodge's the perfect spot for joining the latest Insta-trend: the #poolellie

Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa, just 2.5 hours from Johannesburg, is exclusive and trending at the same time, thanks to Zodwa Kumalo's selfie with an elephant

There is no shortage of five-star game lodges in South Africa. Locals treat themselves to luxurious sho't lefts at the whiff of a long weekend. International visitors make pilgrimages

to stay at some of the best game lodges this country has to offer.



When you're so spoilt for choice, applying the Big Five filter is probably the quickest way to narrow down your options. And Mhondoro Safari Lodge & Villa, situated in the Welgevonden Game Reserve in Limpopo, has all five - and more...