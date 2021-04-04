Local Getaway

Wild about cycling? Go on a mountain bike safari at this Lowveld bush lodge

Terésa Coetzee tries a safari with a difference — game-spotting from the saddle of a mountain bike at Abelana Game Reserve

We arrived at Abelana Game Reserve (http://abelanagamereserve.com) — not far from Hoedspruit and close to the Kruger National Park — in the early afternoon, after a six-hour drive from Joburg.



After freshening up in our luxurious tented accommodation, we enjoyed a light lunch before climbing onto our "steel horses" to start our riding adventure — a unique aspect of the reserve is that it offers safaris by mountain bike...