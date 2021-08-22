Covid-19 sounds death knell for landmark hotel, The Lenox
22 August 2021 - 00:00
A hotel that has stood the test of time is no match for Covid-19, and it is going under the hammer next month in Cape Town.
The landmark The Lenox building in the shadow of Table Mountain has witnessed the South African War, the Spanish flu and the rise and fall of apartheid. Now the pandemic lockdown has forced its way into the timeline of a property that once belonged to the Dutch East India Company (VOC)...
