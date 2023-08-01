What is the ‘gram for if not to share your #sorrynotsorry bragging moments? If setting off on an Insta-worthy trip, your first instincts may be to start posting from the airport by sharing a selfie with your boarding pass and passport. After all, what’s the harm in sharing a little of the adventure along the way? A lot, apparently.
According to cybersecurity experts from virtual private network company NordVPN, your risk of being hacked when going on holiday increases dramatically when you’ve shared information you might not realise is sensitive.
“Even if only the bar code of your flight ticket is visible in the picture, hackers can scan it and find out such information as a traveller’s full name, reservation number, passenger name record and sometimes even contact information,” says NordVPN's cybersecurity expert Adrianus Warmenhoven.
Gaining access to a passenger’s airline account means a malicious hacker may be able to use this information to steal mileage points, cancel flights — maybe even access details from payment cards by calling passengers pretending to be a representative from the airline.
Add social media to the mix and you’re providing cybercriminals a smorgasbord of information with which to exploit you.
In a worst-case scenario, this may give hackers the opportunity to sell your information on the dark web or steal a traveller’s identity.
Not all things glitter on the gram: You may want to rethink that airport selfie
Hackers are well-equipped to exploit you in ways you least expect — especially when you're travelling
Image: 123RF/rh2010
So what’s to be done? Warmenhoven says there are ways to protect yourself, including:
Lastly, always be wary of sharing sensitive information with anyone posing as a bank or airline official. It's better to err on the side of caution than to give out valuable information that can ruin your well-deserved trip.
