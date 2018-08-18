Pain still lingers for family of one of the 'Lost Boys of Bird Island'
Author's friend doubts his 'suicide', lives in fear herself
19 August 2018 - 00:00
Author's friend doubts his 'suicide', lives in fear herself
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.