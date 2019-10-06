News

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

06 October 2019 - 00:01 By JOHN NCUBE

Former first lady Grace Mugabe has filed notice that she will fight a US$3.9m lawsuit in which she is being sued along with her son Russell Goreraza and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Diamond dealer Jamal Hamed and six of his companies filed summons against Mugabe, Goreraza, ZRP commissioner-general Godwin Matanga and two police officers, Kennedy Fero and Nyambo Viera, in June. The total claim is $3.9m...

