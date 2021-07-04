Gauteng running out of nurses

Helen Joseph Hospital staff said their situation was "beyond a catastrophe". An emergency room worker said: "With the closure of Charlotte we had to deal with a large number of additional patients. Then the third wave hit and our patient numbers soared."

They deal with rising patient numbers and worsening shortages of supplies.

"That's because of the additional Charlotte patients. We have run out of basic supplies. For weeks we have been short of syringes, certain needles and intravenous tubes," the hospital worker said.

"The situation is so bad that, on average, we have to hook up four patients to an oxygen port. At the peak of the first wave we averaged two patients to a port. Four patients to a port means they get less oxygen. Patients are sitting on floors as close as possible to beds to ensure they are first in line for the next available oxygen mask."

She said that on average the hospital had 70 patients a day waiting in the emergency room for space in wards.

"The fear is staff will leave but their patients will remain because there is no proper plan to move them or they are too sick to move."

Helen Joseph Hospital CEO Relebohile Ncha and Bertha Gxowa Hospital CEO Zodwa Mofokeng referred questions to the Gauteng health department.

Leratong Hospital CEO Dr Dieketseng Moloi dreads the day when Charlotte Maxeke staff leave. "They meant the difference between life and death [here]."

She said Leratong has recruited six more doctors but it was difficult to find experienced specialised nurses who could operate ventilators.