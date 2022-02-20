News

Doctor who died in Netcare chopper crash ‘won't be commemorated with the others’

Family asked that his name be removed after dispute with medical company

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
20 February 2022 - 00:00

When a memorial is unveiled and tribute is paid to the crew that died a year ago in a Netcare mercy mission helicopter crash, there will be no mention of Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane.

His family have asked that he not be named, after a standoff with Netcare...

