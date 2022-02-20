Doctor who died in Netcare chopper crash ‘won't be commemorated with the others’
Family asked that his name be removed after dispute with medical company
20 February 2022 - 00:00
When a memorial is unveiled and tribute is paid to the crew that died a year ago in a Netcare mercy mission helicopter crash, there will be no mention of Dr Kgopotso Rudolf Mononyane.
His family have asked that he not be named, after a standoff with Netcare...
