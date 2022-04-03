SA's gene genies create Covid database to help save lives around the world

When researchers in SA and Botswana alerted the world to the Omicron variant last November, for example, several countries shut their borders to travellers from Southern Africa.

For South African researchers, sharing vital data is important and the country is in the top category when it comes to performing routine genomic surveillance and making the results available.

Barmania and her institute's director, professor Michael Pepper, said the database is a compilation of genes that have been linked to Covid outcomes either in terms of susceptibility to infection or the severity of the affects.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis which has highlighted the critical need for collaboration among members of the medical and scientific community,” said Barmania. “The database is tailored for researchers or clinicians who may need to access Covid-19 genetic information to further their research goals.”

She told the Sunday Times that having pertinent information in a single resource will help researchers and clinicians to understand how genetics predisposes people to infection and how their bodies will react.

“The end goal of such a database would be to create a tailored diagnostic and prognostic platform that can be used to assess individuals who may be predisposed to severity so that appropriate therapeutic interventions can be applied,” she said.