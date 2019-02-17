Opinion & Analysis

Cyril Ramaphosa's near state of grace

After the opening of parliament grew increasingly grim during the Zuma years, our new president has made it worth celebrating it again

17 February 2019 - 00:00 By RANJENI MUNUSAMY

After the opening of parliament grew increasingly grim during the Zuma years, our new president has made it worth celebrating it again

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Deadbeat dads are a thing of the past Opinion & Analysis
  2. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  3. Cheryl Zondi: I am standing for something real Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | ST Politics Weekly - Chatting in the Dark Opinion & Analysis
  5. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | The new Shamila Scorpions show Cyril is ready to take on ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa's response to Sona debate on Eskom, unemployment and being a ... Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Sona debate Politics
  3. Ramaphosa 'conceded to selling out anti-apartheid activists' - Lekota Politics
  4. Sona debate: Five explosive Malema quotes Politics
  5. 'Sellouts', Eskom and state capture: Top five stories of the week South Africa
  6. EFF wants new commission to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims Politics
  7. WATCH | ‘You were there’ for Zuma years, Maimane tells Ramaphosa Politics
  8. Five essential Sona revelations you need to know about Politics
X