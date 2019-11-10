Secrets live in the seaweed jungle

Craig Foster braves freezing water and sharks daily so that you don't have to. Claire Keeton spoke to the free-diver about his adventures and discoveries in the kelp forests off Cape Town.

Every day Jane Goodall walked into the Gombe rain forest in Tanzania to study chimpanzees. Her observations changed the way we see these great apes. What Goodall did for chimps, filmmaker and naturalist Craig Foster is doing for the creatures of the kelp forest off the southern tip of Africa.



Every day Foster, wearing only board shorts, no wet suit or scuba tank, walks into the freezing ocean to observe and document the marine life of what he calls the "great African sea forest"...