Rugby
Hope for Lions' bonanza runs out
Foreign rugby fans now seem likely to stand SA up
23 May 2021 - 00:00
The process of managing Covid-19 restrictions remains fluid but SA's tourism sector has resigned itself to the belief that the country will not experience the bonanza it was hoping for during the tour of the British & Irish Lions in July and August.
The government, through its Covid command council, has yet to declare whether fans can attend sports events. The onset of a third wave of infections has prevented it from doing so...
