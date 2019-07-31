Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth

Ntobeko Linda has finally broken his silence around his break-up with Zodwa Wabantu.

The couple were supposed to tie the knot this past weekend but earlier this week Zodwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE that her wedding was off "for good". She added that the couple had broken up, hinting that "fame" may have been at the heart of the issue.

The couple separated about a month ago and the socialite had hoped that closer to their wedding, Ntobeko would "fight" for her.

When approached for comment, Ntobeko told TshisaLIVE that "Zodwa knows the truth" .

When pressed for further comment, he refused to discuss the couple's relationship.

The couple had been dating for about five years and were on and off several times in the build-up to the wedding.

Zodwa first hinted at trouble in paradise last month when she announced that the wedding was off. She later told TshisaLIVE that the wedding was back on again, even though she hadn't completely "fixed" the issues that gave her cold feet.

"I don't know a lot of things but the one thing I know is that I do what I say I'll do, I'm not the type to just back out of things. But, I know that if it is necessary I can always change my mind. We have a lot to talk about and we will be doing so when I see him," she said.