TshisaLIVE

Ntobeko speaks out on Zodwa breakup: She knows the truth

31 July 2019 - 12:46 By Masego Seemela
Zodwa Wabantu and former bae Ntobeko Linda.
Zodwa Wabantu and former bae Ntobeko Linda.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Libram

Ntobeko Linda has finally broken his silence around his break-up with Zodwa Wabantu.

The couple were supposed to tie the knot this past weekend but earlier this week Zodwa confirmed to TshisaLIVE that her wedding was off "for good". She added that the couple had broken up, hinting that "fame" may have been at the heart of the issue.

The couple separated about a month ago and the socialite had hoped that closer to their wedding, Ntobeko would "fight" for her.

When approached for comment, Ntobeko told TshisaLIVE that "Zodwa knows the truth" .

When pressed for further comment, he refused to discuss the couple's relationship.

The couple had been dating for about five years and were on and off several times in the build-up to the wedding.

Zodwa first hinted at trouble in paradise last month when she announced that the wedding was off. She later told TshisaLIVE that the wedding was back on again, even though she hadn't completely "fixed" the issues that gave her cold feet.

"I don't know a lot of things but the one thing I know is that I do what I say I'll do, I'm not the type to just back out of things. But, I know that if it is necessary I can always change my mind. We have a lot to talk about and we will be doing so when I see him," she said.

Zodwa is shaking patriarchy and Mzansi is here for it, well mostly...

Zodwa's fans stan a queen who won't be told what to do...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'It will happen': Zodwa Wabantu u-turns on wedding plans AGAIN!

"Yes, the wedding is on again, it was never really off, just on hold," Zodwa said
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

From PDA to splitsville: A timeline of Zodwa & Ntobeko's love story

Zodwa this week confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she called off the wedding and had split from Ntobeko.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for good'

The star was supposed to have got married over the weekend.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Zodwa Wabantu tells all on those 'pre-wedding' jitters: Things have changed

Zodwa says since popping the question, something has changed and the energy ain't the same
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zodwa Wabantu gets candid about getting awks questions about her sex life

Zodwa Wabantu is so used to all sorts of awkward questions from fans.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zodwa 'blessed' to be accepted by mother-in-law

It's all love for Zodwa, her man and her mother-in-law to be
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zodwa Wabantu: My late mom is proud of me, clothed or naked

"I am proud of my progress, I'm sure my mother would be proud too," Zodwa said
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zodwa Wabantu on proposing to her bae: If you love your man, why wait?

Her and bae's rings cost R61,000
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Zodwa Wabantu believes haters are burning because her bae is so 'well-behaved'

Zodwa is a super proud girlfriend.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Zodwa Wabantu: I might do a u-turn and actually get married

Dancer Zodwa Wabantu has dropped her strongest hint yet that she could soon tie the knot, telling TshisaLIVE that she is so in love that the thought ...
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Zodwa's come through with some love tips to keep it strong, six years later

Zodwa has some advice to share.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Zodwa Wabantu on her bae: He's handled this fame sh*t like a man

Zodwa says her bae has handled her fame with grace.
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I thought he would fight for me'- Zodwa's wedding has been called off...'for ... TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Zodwa Wabantu blesses herself with a new ride TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Moonchild lifted her skirt and showed off her booty on TV show TshisaLIVE
  4. Rihanna 'almost drops her phone' after seeing a picture of her 'mini-me' TshisaLIVE
  5. Inside Cassper and Zakes Bantwini's Twitter exchange over SA & Naija music TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two arrested for attacking police outside Burgersfort court
Chiefs fans threaten to boycott DStv after 'insulting' tweet
X