Six boss moves from Nasty C since joining Def Jam US

SA rapper Nasty C took his fame into the stratosphere in 2020, scoring a massive deal with prestigious US entertainment company Def Jam.

The news was announced in March, with Billboard reporting it as a joint venture with Universal Music Africa.

Nasty C took to social media to thank God, his team and fans for their support.

He then shot off a message to the haters: “You haters gonna see a whole lot more of this Ivyson s**t, I swear!”

The rapper stayed true to his promise, making massive moves in the months that followed.

MAKING HIS US DEBUT

Nasty C didn't play around, dropping his first US single There They Go with the announcement.

And it wasn't just any release. The song premiered on Apple Music Beats 1 with Ebro Darden.

A MOVIE STAR?

Two months later Nasty C made his acting debut with a small role on Netflix's SA original series Blood & Water.

He played a producer on the series and told TshisaLIVE that acting was always part of the plan.

“My team told me about the role as they believed it would be really dope to have a young African artist embody that character. I couldn't miss it.

“I think my mother would be proud of me, wherever she is. These are all blessings she made sure I got to reach.”