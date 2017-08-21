ANC goes feral and brings ‘Lord of the Flies’ to life

Our government leaders should read. I would say they should read more, but that would be polishing the turds - many don't read at all and those who do seem to have their noses deep in bogus intelligence reports used in the factional battles tearing the ANC and our country apart.

Former ANC leader Thabo Mbeki was a voracious reader. Nelson Mandela was a reader, as were Oliver Tambo and Albert Luthuli. Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the EFF just got his PhD from Wits. Reading expanded all these leaders' horizons and made them see their roles in a global context.

What does Gwede Mantashe read? What does he think when he demotes someone like Makhosi Khoza from her position as chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on the public service and does nothing about Faith Muthambi and Mosebenzi Zwane?