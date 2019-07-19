Jacob Zuma, Marc Batchelor and Johnny Clegg: Mzansi has been through the most

A music legend's death. A murder. And Jacob Zuma before the state capture inquiry. South Africans have been through the most this week after tragedy, shock and bouts of "amnesia" on the part of our former president.

Here's a wrap of the news that dominated headlines.

Zuma at state capture inquiry

On Monday, the former president began his testimony before the state capture inquiry where he spoke about what he calls "spies" who were co-ordinating an attempt to assassinate his character, including branding him a rapist.