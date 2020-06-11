COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Zweli Mkhize off to the Eastern Cape to assess Covid-19 response
June 11 2020 - 09:30
Government strengthens efforts to increase Western Cape's quarantine and isolation capacity
Government is bolstering its efforts to increase Western Cape's #COVID19 quarantine and isolation capacity.
June 11 2020 - 09:24
Zweli Mkhize off to the Eastern Cape to assess Covid-19 response
The media is invited to cover and report on the visit by the Minister to the province.
There will be an opportunity to ask questions to the Minister, Premier and MEC.
MEDIA INVITE
Health Minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize will be on a two-day visit to the Eastern Cape on Thursday and Friday. (11 & 12 June)
He will visit Butterworth, Mthatha and Libode on Thursday to monitor the province's COVID-19 response from 10am.
Private hospital group complains about R16k government rate for Covid patients
At least one private hospital group has expressed concern over the sustainability of its business if the R16,000 critical care daily rate proposed by the government to care for critical Covid-19 patients is applied over an extended period.
The Life HealthCare group told parliament on Wednesday that the R16,156 per bed for state patients to be treated at private hospitals when there was no space at government hospitals was below the cost-to-recovery rate and was not sustainable.
Addressing MPs' questions during a joint meeting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces' health oversight committees, the group's Matthew Prior said the figure was a blended rate across ICU and high care and was a daily rate.
June 11 2020 - 08:04
WATCH | Crossing the food border: handy South African app lets Zimbabweans send food home
Malaicha.com is an app created in April 2019 that allows people in SA to buy groceries for their relatives in Zimbabwe.
The idea for the app was inspired by Zimbabweans living and working in SA, who for decades have been paying bus and taxi drivers to deliver food to their relatives back home. The word malaicha is Ndebele slang for this traditional method of sending goods over the border.
This method is costly and unreliable - and has now become impossible with Covid-19 lockdowns in both countries. With cross-border movement restricted, the app has been a blessing for thousands of clients in SA and Zimbabwe.
June 11 2020 - 8:02
Billions lost due to lockdown travel ban, parliament told
The transport department has painted a grim picture of the state of the transport industry, which has seen state entities severely impacted by government’s hard lockdown.
Addressing parliament's transport portfolio committee on Wednesday evening, transport director-general Alec Moemi, told of how one of the hardest-hit companies, the Airports Company SA, had suffered a R11bn loss due to the prohibition on international and domestic air travel.
He said the department of transport had written to the National Treasury to get guarantees in order to raise funds.
June 11 2020 - 07:14
'Our workplace is like a jungle,' say staff at Tygerberg Hospital
Healthcare workers at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town say they are scared to go to work and feel more vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus at work than in their communities.
This is as Covid-19 cases at the hospital soar.
“Going to work feels like going to the jungle. You don’t know whether you will come back alive or not. In every unit, there are several staff that had been booked off due to Covid-19,” said a nurse who works at the hospital.