COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA now in the 'post-Covid new normal', says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

SA now in the 'post-Covid new normal', says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
September 15 2020 - 08:11
WATCH | Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: lockdown's toll on children
Thandiwe Phiri prepares for her first day back at school after almost five months of learning from home. The national lockdown not only prevented the 13-year-old from going to school but has also left an impact on her mental health.
Phiri described feelings of isolation and anxiety during these past months, which she says made her appreciate going to school even more.
“Lockdown taught me that school is not always about learning — it's also about different things, like making friends and learning different life lessons,” says the grade 8 pupil.
September 15 2020 - 08:09
Man in court over 'expired' food ration packs for SANDF during lockdown
A 59-year-old man from Johannesburg is out on R50,000 bail after appearing in court on Monday over a tender that allegedly saw “best before” dates being altered on food ration packs during the lockdown deployment of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).
Stephen Wallace Weir from Dainfern in Fourways appeared briefly in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in connection with charges of fraud, theft, forgery and uttering and contravention of the Food, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said on Monday that a company, SERAC MRE (Pty) Ltd, was granted a tender by the department of defence to supply food patrol ration packs nationally for various divisions within the SANDF during its coronavirus deployment.
September 15 2020 - 08:08
About 12 million South Africans could have contracted Covid-19, many not even knowing it
While Covid-19 tests have confirmed that almost 651,000 South Africans have contracted the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the health ministry says modelling indicates about 12 million people across the country could have actually contracted the virus.
With some showing no symptoms, they may have been unaware they had it.
In a statement released on Monday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize said initial seroprevalence studies from convenience samples have shown seroprevalence of between 29 and 40%.
September 15 2020 - 08:07
'Isolation kills a person before they die': Reflections from the front line
Sister Tryphina Zwane’s calm presence belies the fear and worry she faces daily on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fear is real for Zwane, who contracted the virus herself. Unlike some of her colleagues though, she survived.
“I’m deeply touched when I hear the news of colleagues that have passed away. It scares me as a front-line worker, but it also pushes you to be extra careful to wear PPE [personal protective gear] and not to make mistakes.”
September 15 2020 - 08:05
SA now in the 'post-Covid new normal', says Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Prof Salim Abdool Karim says SA is now in a “post-Covid new normal” but worries that “super-spreader” events could spark a second resurgence in cases.
The chairperson of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee told 702 on Monday that certain events, including large gatherings, should still be treated with extreme caution when the country moves to lockdown level 1.
“Where there is a large number of people, it’s not always easy to implement social distancing and mask-wearing and so on. In those settings, we have to have a situation where we reduce our risk of super-spreading events,” he said.
September 15 2020 - 08:02
Zim teachers working in Limpopo 'locked outside SA' due to restrictions
A process is under way to bring into the country 16 school teachers from Zimbabwe who work in Limpopo but have been unable to return to SA due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The DA in Limpopo has called on provincial education MEC Polly Boshielo to engage home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to allow teachers working in Limpopo to enter the country.
Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene confirmed that the provincial education department employed a total of 379 foreign educators, teaching mathematics and physical science in secondary schools.
September 15 2020 - 08:00
'Scare your friends with your big hair and narrow mind': US artist on R3K 'Karen-19' masks
US artist Jason Adcock has flipped the switched on Covid-19 and is capitalising off Karen’s notoriety with his “Karen-19" masks.
While Covid-19 took over the world and continues to claim lives, “Karens” have made headlines for their 'behaviour.'
The name “Karen” has been associated with rude, entitled, middle-aged white women. It has also been used to describe racist women and those who refuse to wear a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.