COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA now in the 'post-Covid new normal', says Prof Salim Abdool Karim

September 15 2020 - 08:11

WATCH | Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: lockdown's toll on children

Thandiwe Phiri prepares for her first day back at school after almost five months of learning from home. The national lockdown not only prevented the 13-year-old from going to school but has also left an impact on her mental health.

Phiri described feelings of isolation and anxiety during these past months, which she says made her appreciate going to school even more.

“Lockdown taught me that school is not always about learning — it's also about different things, like making friends and learning different life lessons,” says the grade 8 pupil.