Hope and Beauty, a story of survival

Beauty Ndlovu has learnt to shrug off the stares from inquisitive eyes that she and her youngest daughter Hope attract as they walk along the streets of their Johannesburg suburb, Yeoville.

But for eight-year-old Hope, it is not as easy.

“You know, children are naughty, and they tease each other sometimes,” said Beauty, 42, sitting on the steps leading to the house where the two of them live in a rented room in one of Johannesburg’s oldest suburbs, on the eastern side of the city.

“When we go to the streets, the children who don’t know her, they will all say: ‘This child does not have a hand,’ and she will tell me, ‘You see, these children are talking about me.’ She will be very angry with them.”

Hope was born without a right hand. Beauty considers it a miracle that Hope survived at all, because her twin was born severely deformed and died shortly after birth.