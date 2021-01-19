COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New variant spreads 50% faster than its predecessor
January 19 2021 - 07:55
'Businesses need every hour to keep their doors open': Cape Town calls for a change in curfew time
The City of Cape Town has written to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma asking for the current national curfew to be pushed back to 11pm.
Mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, Alderman James Vos, said a later starting time for the curfew may “save what is left of the hospitality sector”.
January 19 2021 - 07:52
SA's glass packagers face R1.5bn hit from alcohol ban — Consol
SA's glass packaging industry could lose a further R1.5bn in sales if the latest ban on alcohol sales continues for long, the CEO of glass bottle maker Consol said on Monday.
SA has recently banned alcohol sales for the third time as part of efforts to free up space for Covid-19 patients in hospitals burdened with alcohol-related injuries.
The first two bans together resulted in losses of more than R1.5bn to the glass packaging industry, Consol CEO Mike Arnold said in an e-mailed response to questions.
January 19 2021 - 07:48
SA to get 9 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots — health ministry
SA, which has yet to receive its first coronavirus vaccine doses, will be getting 9 million from Johnson & Johnson, the health ministry said on Monday.
The government of Africa's most advanced economy is trying to secure enough Covid-19 vaccines after health workers and scientists criticised it for not moving fast enough to inoculate its people.
The country has recorded more than 1.3 million infections and more than 37,000 deaths related to the virus, the most in Africa.
January 19 2021 - 07:00
Don't call it the 'SA variant', scientists and researchers plead
A group of South African and international scientists have taken a strong stand against calling 501. V2, the latest variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreading like wildfire across the country, “the South African variant”.
Top researchers, who have delved into the variant for the benefit of all, say that it could have begun in any country, and could appear in any country, and labelling it “the South African variant” just because of the country’s in-depth analysis of the variant, is unjust and damaging.
January 19 2021 - 06:00
Seven matric markers die of Covid, 308 test positive while ‘serving the nation’
The department of basic education has confirmed that six matric markers have died of Covid-related complications, while 308 tested positive at marking centres and were sent home.
However, in a statement on Monday afternoon, the Gauteng education department said that a second marker had died in the province - taking the national total to seven.
The department informed teacher unions at a meeting on Saturday that three of those who died were from KwaZulu-Natal and one each from Gauteng, Limpopo and a department of basic education marking centre. This did not include the second Gauteng death.
January 19 2021 - 06:00
'I'll have the vaccine as soon as it's available to me': Desmond Tutu
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has vowed to be vaccinated against Covid-19 “as soon as one becomes available”.
In a statement the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation issued on Monday, Tutu said it was vital that people took the vaccine.
“Covid-19 has wreaked havoc. It has destroyed lives and livelihoods and it has robbed us of the comfort of family and friends, but we can stop it. We have vaccines. I join many other world leaders in pledging to have a vaccine against Covid-19 as soon as one becomes available to me.