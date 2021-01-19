COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | New variant spreads 50% faster than its predecessor

January 19 2021 - 07:55

'Businesses need every hour to keep their doors open': Cape Town calls for a change in curfew time

The City of Cape Town has written to co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma asking for the current national curfew to be pushed back to 11pm.

Mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, Alderman James Vos, said a later starting time for the curfew may “save what is left of the hospitality sector”.